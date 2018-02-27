PD: Oxford man killed in Naugatuck crash

Gunntown Road in Naugatuck has reopened after being closed for several hours while police investigated a deadly crash Tuesday.

Police said two cars collided on Tuesday morning, just north of Towantic Hill Road and Chestnut Tree Hill Road.

Both cars were only occupied by their drivers. One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The person who died has been identified as 43-year-old Paul Lucas, of Oxford.

The other person involved, 71-year-old Alexander Oneschuk of Naugatuck, was taken to the hospital and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

