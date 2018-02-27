UConn gives posthumous admission to school shooting victim

The University of Connecticut sent a letter of admission to a family of one student who was killed in the Parkland, FL shooting.

According to the school, it learned through media reports that 14-year-old Alex Schachter wanted to attend UConn.

Alex reportedly wore UConn clothing often at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The university posthumously admitted him as a music major. He was a trombone player.

"It is with great sorrow that we must extend our condolences for the loss of your beloved Alex," wrote Nathan D. Fuerst, assistant vice president for enrollment and director of admissions, UConn. "We were touched by his love for music and for his love of UConn. Given the overwhelming accounts of his unwavering character, it is our honor to extend Alex the enclosed offer of admission. Alex will always be remembered and for us, forever a UConn Husky."

He was one of 17 people killed in the Feb. 14 shooting.

