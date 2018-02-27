Man arrested after walking into Meriden school, sitting in classroom

A Meriden man is facing charges after he got inside a local high school, where he is not a student.

Police say 22-year-old Vincenzo Pulcinella entered Maloney High School with his brother last Friday, and ended up getting into a classroom.

Pulcinella reportedly thought it would be funny to go to school with his brother, so he sat in on a first period class.

According to police, Pulcinella was dressed like a student when he entered Maloney with his 17-year-old brother, who is a current student there.

“It’s disturbing, my niece is a sophomore. With everything that’s going on today, especially with Parkland and Newtown, it’s kind of scary,” said Rene Reppert, of Meriden.

While Pulcinella was sitting in the classroom, the teacher didn’t recognize him and started asking questions. That’s when Pulcinella reportedly took off running, leaving school grounds.

Police later showed up at his home and arrested him, charging him with criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, loitering on school grounds, conspiracy to commit loitering, and disorderly conduct.

His 17-year-old brother was also charged and was transferred to a juvenile facility.

“It’s not funny, at all. He’s 22, grow up,” Reppert said.

Channel 3 has reached out to the superintendent’s office and the Board of Education for comment but has not heard back.

