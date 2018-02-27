PD: Westport student had thoughts to execute mass shooting

Westport police are investigating after a student had thoughts about executing a mass shooting (WFSB)

Police in Westport are investigating after a student allegedly made threats about shooting a teacher.

Officers were called around 9 a.m. by officials at Staples High School, where a student was reportedly overheard making threats.

The student who overheard this told a staff member.

Police said after the student in question was interviewed, it was determined that the student "did have thoughts to execute a mass shooting."

The student is now in custody.

An investigation is now underway into whether the thoughts were developed into an actual plan.

Firearms were found inside the student’s home, and belong to the father. They were found in a safe. Investigators are working to determine if they are all accounted for.

Police said no weapon was found on the student, and officers are searching the entire school out of an abundance of caution.

A shelter in place was issued for all schools, and Staples High School was dismissed early at 1:15 p.m.

