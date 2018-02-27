Westport student arrested after threatening to shoot a teacher

Westport police are investigating after a student had thoughts about executing a mass shooting (WFSB)

A Westport student has been arrested after allegedly making threats about shooting a teacher.

On Feb. 27, officers were called around 9 a.m. by officials at Staples High School, where a student was reportedly overheard making threats.

The student who overheard this told a staff member.

Police said after the student in question was interviewed, it was determined that the student "did have thoughts to execute a mass shooting" at the high school.

The student was taken into custody, and was arrested and charged on March 20.

He was charged with second-degree threatening.

Firearms had been found inside the student’s home, and belonged to his father. They were found in a safe.

Police said no weapon was found on the student, and officers had searched the entire school out of an abundance of caution.

A shelter in place was issued for all schools, and Staples High School was dismissed early at 1:15 p.m. that day.

Officers were also posted at all other schools in town to assist.

