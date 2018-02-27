Contractors hammering down on projects before Memorial Day

A lot of people took advantage of the beautiful spring-like weather on Tuesday, especially contractors along the shoreline, trying to beat “The Hammer Law.”

Contractors in many shoreline communities are limited as to how much noise they can make and when.

They’re regulated in private beach-front associations by “The Hammer Law.”

Contractor Peter Powers is juggling 10 jobs, and has to complete them by Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer in beach communities.

“You just keep working. More hours and hope you get it done in time,” Powers said.

Memorial Day is 90 days away, and if the job isn’t finished by then?

“Sometimes you get a little grace period but sometimes you just get shut down and you hope you can get it habitable so the people can use it and you start up in September again,” Powers said.

He said many associations won’t let them work Saturdays or Sundays, or start before 8 a.m.

“It’s just an attempt by the associations to make sure that they’re members have the opportunity to enjoy the summer without having construction going on,” said Old Lyme First Selectman Bonnie Reemsnyder.

The law doesn’t just pertain to contractors. Homeowners can’t do their DIY projects either during the summer.

Technically it is still winter, but the clock is ticking.

Contractors have just 90 days until Memorial Day to get the work done.

