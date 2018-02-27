PD: Three people shot outside Bridgeport deli

Bridgeport police said three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after being shot.

It happened on Stratford Avenue, just outside Sunshine Deli.

Two of the victims were taken to Bridgeport Hospital, while the third, who was shot in the stomach, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.