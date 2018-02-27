East Haven man tried to blow up house with natural gas

An East Haven man faces arson charges after police say he tried to blow up his house with natural gas.

Police were called to Lenox Street Saturday afternoon.

They say 43-year-old Michael Nettis turned on a gas stove to fill the house with natural gas.

They say Nettis then sent messages to his wife, threatening to turn their house "into a bomb."

There was another person inside who smelled the gas, opened windows, and called authorities.

He was charged with first-degree attempted arson, first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace. He’s being held on a $300,000 bond.

