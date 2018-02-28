Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy

Police are searching for Matthew Loyd, who was reported missing on Tuesday. (Stamford Police Department/WFSB)

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 5-year-old child from Stamford.

Matthew Loyd was reported missing on Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning, police said they were actively searching for Matthew.

A vehicle connected to missing child case was located in Waterbury, however, Matthew has not been located at this time. Police said Matthew is believed to be with his father, who doesn't have legal custody of the child.

Police said the child is not believed to be in immediate danger.

Police said Loyd, who was wearing Spider-Man pajamas, weighs 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Stamford Police Department at 203-977-4921.

