CT lawmakers head to White House for gun violence meeting

A small group of lawmakers, including some from Connecticut, are headed to the White House to discuss gun violence and ways to prevent it.

The meeting comes on the heels of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, FL on Valentine's Day.

Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Elizabeth Esty will be part of the bipartisan meeting on Wednesday.

They said beefed up background checks will likely be at the top of the agenda.

Murphy cosponsored a bill that aims to strengthen how state and federal governments report offenses, which could prohibit people from buying a gun.

That's something President Donald Trump supports.

Trump said he's looking into drafting regulations that would ban any devices that would turn legal, semi-automatic firearms into automatic weapons.

"No one bill is going to do it all," Esty said. "No one bill will save every life. But that is not what we are sent here to do. We are sent here to lead and to take the tough actions. The students from Parkland, many of whom met with us today, are absolutely right."

Esty said she's also calling for more to be done.

"We need to stop putting AR-15s and other weapons of war in the hands of dangerous people," she said. "It is time for a ban. Children know it. Adults know it. And military veterans know it."

Following the shooting in Florida, the president has been advocating for arming teachers, ex-military personnel and even janitors, as long as they're well-trained with firearms.

However, there's been pushback on the idea.

Murphy wrote on his Facebook page that once someone is in the position of hoping a security officer or gym teacher decides to take a pistol to somebody with a military-style weapon, public policy has failed.

The meeting is set to take place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

