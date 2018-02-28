End of week coastal storm to bring rain, snow to the state

As Channel 3 has been saying since last week, a potentially powerful coastal storm will impact the end of this week.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said there is still some variability among the forecast guidance models, but there are some similarities too.

Several weather alerts have already been posted ahead of the storm. A flood watch has been issued for the whole state, from Friday morning to Saturday morning. A high wind watch was issued for the CT coast.

This will be a long duration storm, DePrest said.

On Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s before the clouds completely hide the sun.

Rain should hold off until after dark. It will become steady as the night continues.

It could mix with or change over to snow by late Thursday night, particularly in the northwest hills.

"For the Friday morning commute, most of the state will be dealing with rain and gusty winds and that will be true most of the day," DePrest said.

A heavy wet snow will fall in the hills of northern and western CT.

The entire state will see some snow Friday night and early Saturday morning.

"North to northeasterly winds will gust to 40-50 mph Friday and Friday night, but gusts to over 50 mph are possible near the coast," DePrest said, adding that there could be scattered power outages.

Accumulations in the Litchfield hills should range between 3 and 5 inches and 2 to 4 inches in the northeastern hills.

In the Hartford metro area, a slush inch or 2 is possible.

In terms of the rain, 1 to 3 inches could be widespread. Portions of southern New England may even see 2 to 4 inches.

The wind could gust up to 40 mph or higher if the storm lives up to its potential.

Very little snow is expected along the shoreline, and coastal flooding is a concern as well.

"The Full “Worm” moon will occur tomorrow. The combination of astronomically high tides and strong north-northeasterly winds could result in at least some coastal flooding along the Connecticut Coast through several high tide cycles," DePrest said.

The storm leaves by Saturday, where we can expect some partial clearing after the morning.

"The wind won’t be quite as strong, but gusts to 40 mph are still possible. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s at best," DePrest said.

Sunday will be the better day with partly sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

