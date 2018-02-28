Models come into alignment, but nor'easter's track remains uncertain

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

As Channel 3 has been saying since last week, a potentially powerful coastal storm could impact the end of this week.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the models are coming into better alignment, but a lot of uncertainty remains.

"As of [12:30 p.m. Wednesday], and as we’ve been saying, the best chance of seeing accumulating snow will be in the higher elevations, specifically in northwest and northeast Connecticut," Dixon said.

As of Wednesday afternoon's forecast, he called for a mostly quiet day on Thursday.

However, it will become cloudy during the afternoon hours.

Several weather alerts have already been posted ahead of the storm.

A flood watch has been issued for the whole state, from Friday morning to Saturday morning.

A high wind watch was issued for the CT coast.

On Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s before the clouds completely hide the sun.

Rain should hold off until after dark. It will become steady as the night continues.

It could mix with or change over to snow by late Thursday night, particularly in the northwest hills.

"Rain starts falling late Thursday, around/after the evening commute [and is] heavy at times through Friday morning," Dixon said.

Several inches of wet snow could start to accumulate in the state's higher elevations, where a wintry mix could last until Friday night.

In the Hartford metro area, a slush inch or 2 is possible.

In terms of the rain, 1 to 3 inches could be widespread. Portions of southern New England may even see 2 to 4 inches.

The wind could gust up to 40 mph or higher if the storm lives up to its potential.

"[It] could lead to scattered power outages," Dixon said. "Fortunately, trees are still without leaves, so that will help the situation."

Highs for Friday may range from the 30s in Litchfield County to the 40s along Interstate 95.

Coastal flooding is also a concern.

"The full 'worm' moon will occur [Thursday]," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "The combination of astronomically high tides and strong northeasterly winds could result in at least some coastal flooding Friday."

The storm leaves by Saturday; however, some models keep a chance for snow and rain showers for part of the day.

"For now, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies and highs 40 to 45," Haney said. "A strong northerly wind will keep wind chills in the 20s and lower 30s most of the day."

Sunday will be the better day with partly sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

"While the storm may be coming into better focus, there is still a lot of uncertainty with regard to the track," Dixon said. "A minor shift could mean a huge difference in precip type and also amounts. We'll have a complete update on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m."

