Nor'easter remains a threat for the end of the week

As Channel 3 has been saying since last week, a potentially powerful coastal storm could impact the end of this week.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the forecast is coming into better focus, but a lot of uncertainty remains.

"The guidance models are still showing quite a bit of variability," Haney said. "There is the potential for heavy rain, heavy wet snow in higher elevations, strong winds and coastal flooding."

As of Wednesday morning's forecast, he called for a mostly quiet day on Thursday.

However, it will become cloudy during the afternoon hours.

"Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s before the clouds completely hide the sun," Haney said.

Rain should hold off until after dark. It will become steady as the night continues.

It could mix with or change over to snow by late Thursday night, particularly in the northwest hills.

"Rain and wind will have an impact on the Friday morning commute," Haney said.

Several inches of wet snow could start to accumulate in the state's higher elevations, where a wintry mix could last until Friday night.

The wind could gust up to 40 mph or higher if the storm lives up to its potential.

Highs for Friday may range from the 30s in Litchfield County to the 40s along Interstate 95.

Coastal flooding is also a concern.

"The full 'worm' moon will occur [Thursday]," Haney said. "The combination of astronomically high tides and strong northeasterly winds could result in at least some coastal flooding Friday."

The storm leaves by Saturday; however, some models keep a chance for snow and rain showers for part of the day.

"For now, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies and highs 40 to 45," Haney said. "A strong northerly wind will keep wind chills in the 20s and lower 30s most of the day."

Sunday will be the better day with partly sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

