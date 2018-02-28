Dick's Sporting Goods to holster assault-style rifles

One of the country's largest sporting goods retailers is holstering its sales of assault-style firearms.

Dick's Sporting Goods released a statement on Wednesday that said it was deeply disturbed and saddened by what happened in Parkland, FL.

Seventeen people were shot and killed at a high school on Valentine's Day.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims and their loved ones. But thoughts and prayers are not enough," said Edward W. Stack, chairman and CEO, Dick's Sporting Goods. "We have tremendous respect and admiration for the students organizing and making their voices heard regarding gun violence in schools and elsewhere in our country."

Stack admitted that the company legally sold a shotgun to the confessed shooter, Nikolas Cruz, in November.

"It was not the gun, nor type of gun, he used in the shooting. But it could have been," he said.

Stack said it was time that something be done about the systems in place to protect children and citizens.

He said Dick's will no longer sell assault-style rifles.

"We had already removed them from all Dick's stores after the Sandy Hook massacre, but we will now remove them from sale at all 35 Field & Stream stores," he said.

Dick's will also no longer sell firearms to anyone under the age of 21 or sell high capacity magazines.

Stack also implored lawmakers to ban assault-style firearms, raise the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21, ban high capacity magazines and bump stocks, require universal background checks that include mental health information and prior interactions with the law, and close a loophole that waives the necessity of background checks.

The Sandy Hook Promise organization, which was born in the wake of the Newtown shooting that left 26 students and staff dead in 2012, thanked Dick's for the announcement.

"Good decision to help reduce gun violence," the group posted to its Facebook page.

"Some will say these steps can’t guarantee tragedies like Parkland will never happen again," Stack said. "They may be correct – but if common sense reform is enacted and even one life is saved, it will have been worth it."

