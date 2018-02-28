College student threatened to kill high schoolers in Fairfield, police say

Nicholas Graham is accused of threatening to kill Fairfield high school students, according to police. (Fairfield police)

A student at Southern Connecticut State University threatened to kill high school students and their friends after an argument over social media.

According to Fairfield police, Nicholas P. Graham was charged with second-degree breach of peace, second-degree threatening and second-degree harassment.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

Police said they received a report of harassing phone messages through Snapchat that were received by several students at Fairfield Ludlowe High School.

According to the report, Graham threatened that he would find the students, kill them and all of their friends.

The post led to 911 calls from parents who saw the comments.

Police found Graham residing on the SCSU campus in New Haven.

He was taken into custody without incident by SCSU public safety officers.

Graham told police that he had no intention of harming anyone and that his posts were motivated by emotions and anger.

He was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center for evaluation.

Graham is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on March 7.

He's being held on a $20,000 bond.

"While the sensitivity of these matters are serious, we are glad that the public is coming forward and reporting what they see as potential risks to our schools and our students," said Lt. Robert Kalamaras, Fairfield police. "At this time there is no indication that Nicholas Graham has the capacity to carry out these threats. He is currently in our custody and being transported to court [Wednesday] morning. This incident is in no way connected to, or a result of the Westport incident that occurred yesterday."

A student reportedly had "thoughts of executing a mass shooting" at Staples High School, according to Westport police.

