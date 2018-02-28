Firefighters respond to fire in Waterbury - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Firefighters respond to fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters in Waterbury are battling a fire at a vacant building.

It broke out on High Street Wednesday morning.

Smoke could be seen billowing from Channel 3's I-Cam in Waterbury.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

