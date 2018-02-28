Driver drives into East Windsor Burger King

A driver struck a Burger King on Bridge Street in East Windsor on Wednesday morning. (East Windsor police)

A driver drove into a fast food restaurant in East Windsor on Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened at the Burger King on Bridge Street just after 8 a.m.

They reported a moderate amount of damage, especially in the men's bathroom.

They said no one was hurt.

What caused the driver to crash into the building remains under investigation.

