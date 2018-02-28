Police investigating stabbing in New Britain

Police are investigating a stabbing on Chestnut and East streets in New Britain. (WFSB)

New Britain police are investigating after a person was stabbed on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Chestnut and East streets shortly after 8 a.m.

According to New Britain Police Chief James Wardwell, the victim is believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries and the incident stemmed from a domestic argument involving two family members.

Police said they have all parties involved accounted for at this time and there is no active threat to the public.

A spokesperson for the New Britain Public Schools said they had been in touch with police who said the situation is contained and under control. No schools were put into lockdown during the incident.

