Student charged with making verbal threat at RHAM Middle School

A juvenile student was charged with making a verbal threat at a middle school in Hebron.

According to state police, they were dispatched to RHAM Middle School on Tuesday after three witnesses overheard a boy make a threat against the school.

Troopers located the student and issued him a misdemeanor summons.

The juvenile was charged with breach of peace and second-degree threatening.

He'll face a judge at Willimantic Juvenile Court on an unmentioned date.

The boy was released to the custody of his guardian.

