CT lawmakers discuss impact of national sports betting case

Connecticut is bracing for a verdict in a national sports betting Supreme Court case.

The verdict for Christie v. NCAA is expected this year, according to state lawmakers.

State Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, House Majority Leader Matt Ritter and Public Safety Committee House Chair Joe Verrengia scheduled a news conference for 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The lawmakers discussed preparing for what the verdict means to the state.

Verrengia's committee will also be holding a forum on Thursday to help figure out the best legislative approach to pursue. Representatives from the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball will be on hand.

Christie v. NCAA deals with a commerce clause and the Tenth Amendment.

Essentially, it comes down to whether or not the federal government has the right to control state lawmaking.

The case came about after New Jersey sought to have a sports protection act overturned, which would allow state-sponsored sports betting.

