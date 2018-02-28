Mild temps means ticks are coming back

A recent stretch of mild temperatures in February is bringing out ticks.

Experts told Channel 3 that they're already fielding calls about bites.

Richard Stubbs and his dog Lacy have been enjoying the warm weather over the past few days. They're regulars at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden.

He said that while he hasn't pulled any of the insects off of either of them, he knows it's only a matter of time.

”We take precautions with the dog, and I do look at myself and there have been a few ticks, so I’m very aware of them," Stubbs said.

Channel 3 stopped by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven on Wednesday. Scientists said they received 40 ticks in the last two days. They said that doesn't bode well for the warmer months.

"Having relatively short winters combined with warmer temperatures, that extends tick life span during the season," said Dr. Goudarz Molaei, CT Agricultural Experiment Station.

Experts urged people to be vigilant about where they are and know where ticks live. They said it's much closer than people realize.

"People have developed Lyme diseases in their own backyard, about 75 percent," Molaei said.

Stubbs said he takes precautions, but an active tick season won't keep him from his weekly walks.

"The more you worry, the more likely you are to attract them," he said.

Experts advised trying to wear light-colored clothing when people are out in wooded areas so ticks can be easily spotted. People and pets should also be thoroughly checked before going back into the house.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.