West Haven police arrest student for making verbal school threat

A student was arrested on Wednesday morning after being overheard making threats against a school and the staff while showing pictures of firearms.

Police said it happened at the Engineering and Science University Magnet School on the Boston Post Road around 8:40 a.m.

The 14-year-old student was removed from the school and taken into custody.

Police said the daily operation of the school was not interrupted and there was no further incident.

The student was charged with breach of peace.

No other information will be released due to the suspect's age.

