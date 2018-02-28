'Stay in place' lifted at West Haven school following nearby burglary

A burglary prompted a 'stay in place' at a school in West Haven on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a 'stay in place' was issued at Carrigan School around 2:30 p.m. which was close to the school dismissal time. The superintendent said buses would be delayed a little because of this.

The stay in place has since been lifted.

Officials said there was no threat or emergency at the school, but the stay in place was a precaution due to a burglary in the area.

The school is located on Tetlow Street, however, it is unclear exactly where the burglary happened.

