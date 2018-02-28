Owner of Whey Station food truck wins 'Chopped'

The owner of the local food truck the Whey Station shares her story of competing on the Food Network show “Chopped.”

A day after Jillian Moskites was revealed the last chef standing on the show Chopped, she could finally revel and talk about her big win.

“It was horrifying but I would do it all over again. Can’t beat it,” she said.

The gourmet grilled cheese chef said the episode was taped back in September.

On Tuesday night there was a viewing party at NORA cupcakes in Middletown.

“We’re going up against these chefs that are catering companies and full-on restaurants and I make grilled cheese. So to be able to go out and show what I can do in my full range of skills was fantastic,” she said.

Moskites is going on seven years running Whey Station. She knows the truck and grills inside out and she says what was challenging about being on Chopped, rolling with the punches.

“Things are always kind of falling apart, breaking, getting dropped whatever so you have to learn to MacGyver and create on the spot. I think that was my strong point,” Moskites said.

The Connecticut native also had to stomach both the good and the bad comments from the celebrity judges.

She said she thinks she won them over in the dessert round.

“Because I was able to create something that was homey and comforting but at the same time using the ingredients especially the viva coche, which is not something you usually find in dessert but I think that definitely gave me an edge,” she said.

She added that it’s a win that will bring exposure for food trucks all around.

