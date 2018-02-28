Sally's Apizza is once again serving up its famous pizza

People lined up for Sally's pizza on Wednesday in New Haven (WFSB)

A New Haven icon is back in business.

Sally’s Apizza, the Wooster Street landmark, is once again serving up its famous pies, and its new owners have plans to bring a slice of the Elm City to pizza lovers all across the country.

Fans of Sally’s started lining up outside the pizza place, around noon on Wednesday, a full three hours before its opening.

The reason, free pizza, and a chance to taste something they haven’t in a while.

“It’s magical, the crust, the sauce, just the combination, the way they make it. You know you’re going to come here and every time you’re going to get a perfect pizza,” said Don Czerwonka, of New Haven.

Just thinking about those pies, had plenty of people lined up outside Sally’s, salivating.

“I’ve made pizzas all my life. I come here because I can sit down and eat a whole pie all by myself,” said Umberto Zampano, of New Haven.

For fans of sally’s the wait is no longer. The new owners Lineage Hospitality, a Pennsylvania-based investment group, bought the pizza shop in December.

On Wednesday, the New Haven landmark opened back up for business.

To celebrate the re-opening and Sally’s 80 years in business the first eighty tables, got a free pizza.

From the recipes to the famous thin crust pizza baking in the same coal fired oven that’s been in use for 80 years, Sally’s will remain the same.

That’s because Bobby and Rick Consiglio, whose father Salvatore started Sally’s back in 1938, will be staying on as managers and making the pizzas.

“It’s nice to see everybody, you know. It’s kind of like coming home in a way. I’m still working, I’d rather be playing, but when I leave now, I don’t carry it with me like I did for years, somebody else has to worry about it,” Bobby Consiglio said.

While it’s a New Haven staple, there are plans of expanding the Sally’s brand, with one day serving up an iconic Elm City slice, nationally.

“It’s very exciting, the new owners are adamant to keeping it the same, being that there are a lot of old customers too, want to keep that same feeling here, that same quality,” Rick Consiglio said.

The brothers say the best part about today was seeing all those familiar faces, who were no doubt happy to see them and their pies as well.

