UConn offers Torrington first dibs on former campus

The University of Connecticut is offering Torrington city officials the first chance to buy a property that was once a satellite campus for the school.

UConn sent a letter to municipal and state officials on Wednesday to notify them that it plans to sell the 95-acre property, along with its three buildings.

The campus shut down the academic programs in Torrington in 2016 after only 88 full-time students were enrolled for the year.

State law requires the city to be offered the first opportunity to bid on the property. The city has 45 days to respond.

The university continues to operate a single building on the site as an extension center and would need to negotiate a lease with a future buyer to remain there until 2026.

