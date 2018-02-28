Southington students divided over national school walkout

There will be a National school walkobut on March 14, which is creating controversy at one Connecticut High School.

Students from Southington High School said their student body is divided over this topic.

The student who said she’s organizing the event said the walkout is neutral and optional, but many opinions are coming out over what the walk represents.

“We are all going to be wearing orange in solidarity with the students in Parkland,” said Julia Brilla, a Southington High School student.

Julia Brilla is organizing the walkout. She said they will walk out for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 students killed in the Parkland, Florida mass shooting.

“At its core, it’s a way for students to demonstrate that we have a voice in this and people in our Congress should really be paying attention to the students who have gone through this kind of tragedy, especially because this problem of mass school shootings, I feel is very unique to our generation,” Brilla said.

Another 11th grader said the walkout is bringing out strong opinions all around the school.

“I think it’s a great way to remember the students who passed, but I do think that the whole aspect of gun violence, our school is very divided on it because there are a lot of conservatives which think guns are necessary and people should be allowed to have guns,” said Marselys DeJesus, a student at Southington High School.

On Facebook, one student’s post has received hundreds of comments.

The post by Matt Shea Jr. says in part,” I am a firm believer that this “School Walk Out” is completely obnoxious and will do nothing ut impede the learning process. Our teachers spend countless hours putting these plans together for the better of our students and we do not need another reason to veer off track in the learning process.”

School administrators are also in planning mode and waiting to learn how many students will participate in the walkout.

The Superintendent said their focus is on student safety, no matter what their opinion.

“They want to feel safe in their own schools and they want people to hear them and they want people to listen. I think we have a group of students not only in our high school, but high schools across America who are intelligent, they’re articulate, they should be able to communicate with adults and the decision makers and policy makers,” said Tim Connellan, Superintendent of Southington Public Schools.

Southington Police have been filled in about this walkout. It is planned to take place the morning of March 14.

