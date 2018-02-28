Newington woman fights to save her doggie daycare business

All a Newington woman wants to do is run her doggie daycare business (WFSB)

A Newington woman is trying to run a doggie daycare business out of her home, but she says some town members aren't working with her to get the permits she needs.

Newington doesn't have a permit for residents if they want to open up an in-home doggie daycare business, and that permit is what some town members think is needed for her to keep this business going.

“Most of the dogs that come here started with me since the beginning and some have been with us two or three years,” said Amy Berube, of Newington.

She started a small doggie daycare business out of her home about six years ago.

She said it seemed like the right fit, as she needed to be a stay-at-home mom, but could bring in some income.

The family has two dogs and will only take in a maximum of four dogs a day to babysit.

“You can only take so many dogs so it never can be the thing that will grow and be huge,” Berube said.

She's happy with her small business, nut recently, an anonymous person complained to the town of Newington, telling them she was running an in-home business without a permit.

“It just never crossed my mind that you needed a special home occupation permit,” she said.

Newington allows residents to operate a small business in their home, but residents have to apply for a "home occupation" permit, which Amy did at the end of September.

However, she hasn't been approved yet.

That's because a planning and zoning member didn't think "in-home pet care" would be appropriate as a home occupation, and there should be specific language in the zoning regulations on that.

Berube’s attorney drafted a proposal to amend the town's zoning regulations to allow "in-home dog care" in all residential areas.

Now, they wait to present it to the commission.

“The dogs that come here are my heart and I love these dogs. It's very important to keep them safe,” Berube said.

Her yard is fenced in. She says no dog has ever escaped. Plus, she has liability insurance.

She also checked with the town and there haven’t been any noise complaints.

She said these last four months have been stressful.

“It takes away from the kids, it takes away from my work, it's time consuming. I would just love to get back to working,” Berube said.

That proposal is expected to be brought up next month during the planning and zoning meeting.

It will be heard and discussed by the panel, and voting could come later.

