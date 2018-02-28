Lawmaker urges Delta to relocate to CT

There are new developments in the fallout over corporations distancing themselves from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Republicans in Georgia, where Delta Airlines is headquartered, are blocking tax breaks for the airline because it is dropping its discount for NRA members.

That prompted Connecticut Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff to urge Delta to relocate its headquarters to our state, posting on Twitter saying “Here in CT, we'd certainly welcome you and your 33,000 employees to come to CT, we're perfectly positioned between New York and Boston, we have a quality of life that is second to none.”

A direct message to @Delta CEO Edward Bastian. Please consider relocating to #CT where we would welcome your 33,000 employees. We share your values on #GunSafety and support you parting ways with the @NRA. pic.twitter.com/UaLtjMFFVq — Bob Duff (@senatorduff) February 28, 2018

Bradley Airport is without a hub right now and a Delta move to CT would be huge, and completely transform air travel out of our state.

