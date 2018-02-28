PD: 80-year-old man found safe after being reported missing - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: 80-year-old man found safe after being reported missing

Robert Jenkins
Police in Norwalk say an 80-year-old man has been found safe after he was reported missing on Wednesday evening.

A silver alert was issued for Robert Jenkins, who suffers from dementia and other medical conditions.

He was found a little before 9 p.m., police said.

