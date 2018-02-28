Police look to identify woman who stole from TJ Maxx

Hamden police are looking to identify this woman (Hamden Police)

Hamden police are searching for a woman they say threatened a security officer who caught her trying to steal from a clothing store.

Police responded to TJ Maxx on Dixwell Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say a loss prevention officer tried to detain her but she threatened to stab the officer with a hypodermic needle.

Anyone with information should contact Hamden police at (203) 230-4030.

