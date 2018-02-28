Police look for owner of car found abandoned in East Windsor

A car was found abandoned in a ditch in East Windsor (East Windsor Police Department)

Police in East Windsor are looking for the owner of a car that was found abandoned in a ditch.

The car was found around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, in a ditch on Rockville Road near Matthew Lane.

Nobody was inside the red 2014 Nissan Altima.

Police said they are trying to locate the registered owner of the car.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-292-8240.

