Cuts to Shoreline East slash weekday service in half, wipes out weekend rides

As Channel 3 has been saying since last week, a potentially powerful coastal storm will impact the end of this week.More >
As Channel 3 has been saying since last week, a potentially powerful coastal storm will impact the end of this week.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
The owner of the local food truck the Whey Station shares her story of competing on the Food Network show “Chopped.”More >
The owner of the local food truck the Whey Station shares her story of competing on the Food Network show “Chopped.”More >
A student at Southern Connecticut State University threatened to kill high school students and their friends after an argument over social media.More >
A student at Southern Connecticut State University threatened to kill high school students and their friends after an argument over social media.More >
Firefighters battled a structure fire in Old Saybrook early Thursday morning.More >
Firefighters battled a structure fire in Old Saybrook early Thursday morning.More >
Crown-wearing worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged or renewed wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church on Wednesday, prompting a nearby school to cancel classes.More >
Crown-wearing worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drank holy wine and exchanged or renewed wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania church on Wednesday, prompting a nearby school to cancel classes.More >
A Russian native from Brooklyn has been accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake and then stealing her identity and other property.More >
A Russian native from Brooklyn has been accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake and then stealing her identity and other property.More >
February ended on a mild note today with a low of 34 and a high of 59 degrees at Bradley International Airport.More >
February ended on a mild note today with a low of 34 and a high of 59 degrees at Bradley International Airport.More >
A Meriden man is facing charges after he got inside a local high school, where he is not a student.More >
A Meriden man is facing charges after he got inside a local high school, where he is not a student.More >
Hamden police are searching for a woman they say threatened a security officer who caught her trying to steal from a clothing store.More >
Hamden police are searching for a woman they say threatened a security officer who caught her trying to steal from a clothing store.More >