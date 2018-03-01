Fire reported at Restaurant in Old Saybrook - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Fire reported at Restaurant in Old Saybrook

Firefighters are battling a fire at bistro and lounge in Old Saybrook early Thursday morning. 

The fire was reported at the Himalaya Café on Boston Post Road around 1 a.m.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

