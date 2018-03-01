Tractor-trailer carrying bananas overturns on I-91 north in Windsor Locks

A tractor-trailer carrying bananas overturned on Interstate 91 in Windsor Locks late Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported on the northbound side of I-91 between Exits 42 and 44 around 11:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries, according to state police.

Police said no of the bananas spilled out of the tractor-trailer and onto the highway.

As of 2:15 a.m., the three left lanes were closed due to the crash.

