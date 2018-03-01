Motorcycle, tractor trailer crash snarls commute on I-91 in Cromwell

A crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer caused backups on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell on Thursday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 21 and 22.
The DOT warned drivers to prepare for potential lane closures.
There's no word on a cause or injuries.
#BREAKING: Crash in #CROMWELL on I-91 NB involving motorcycle & tractor-trailer... Expect delays & potential lane closure(s) btwn x21-22. #WFSBtraffic #CTtraffic pic.twitter.com/sIUUsDba36— NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) March 1, 2018
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.