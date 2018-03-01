Motorcycle, tractor trailer crash snarls commute on I-91 in Cromwell

A crash on I-91 north in Cromwell closed lanes on Thursday morning. (WFSB)

A crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer caused backups on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell on Thursday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 21 and 22.

The DOT warned drivers to prepare for potential lane closures.

There's no word on a cause or injuries.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

