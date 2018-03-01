Nor'easter aims to bring rain, snow and wind

A nor'easter is taking aim at New England and is expected to bring a lot of rain, wind and some snow.

A flood watch has been issued for the entire state from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

Also issued, a high wind watch for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven and Middlesex counties from Friday morning into Friday night. A high wind warning has been issued for New London County.

"It's a big storm. It's going to bring in those winds from the north and east," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "It's going to changeover [from rain], mix with snow and sleet. It's just not going to be a very favorable day [Friday.]"

The total rainfall could amount to between 1 and 3 inches. Some parts of the state could see more.

"That's a month's worth of rain," Haney said.

After a changeover, snowfall totals may range from 6 to 10 inches in the Litchfield Hills, 2 to 5 inches in northwestern Connecticut and a slushy 1 to 2 inches for the rest of the state.

Haney said Channel 3's Early Warning Forecast Center has been talking about this storm over the last week.

"We are getting a better idea how this storm will impact Connecticut," he said. "There is still some variability among the forecast guidance models, but there are many similarities too."

Temperatures should reach into the 50s before the clouds block out the sun on Thursday. The rain begins Thursday night and becomes steadier and heavier overnight.

The rain could even mix with snow in the northwest hills while temps fall back into the 30s and 40s.

"For the Friday morning commute, most of the state will be dealing with rain and gusty winds and that will be true most of the day," Haney said.

Though, heavy and wet snow should fall north western and western Connecticut.

"The entire state will see at least some snow Friday night and very early Saturday morning," Haney said.

Wind gusts of 50 mph or higher may happen, which could lead to scattered power outages. Along the shoreline, it could reach 60 mph.

The full 'worm' moon also complicates matters.

"The combination of astronomically high tides and strong north-northeasterly winds could result in at least some coastal flooding along the Connecticut Coast through several high tide cycles," Haney said.

By Friday night, temps roll back even further through the 30s. The Litchfield Hills may see readings in the 20s.

The precipitation should wrap up by Saturday morning.

The wind won't be as strong, but it may still gust up to 40 mph.

Highs for Saturday will only be in the 40s at best.

Sunday should definitely be the better of the two weekend days.

