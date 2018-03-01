Rain, wet snow and strong winds all on the table for upcoming storm

A nor'easter is taking aim at New England and is expected to bring a lot of rain, wind and some snow.

A flood watch has been issued for the entire state from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

Also issued, a high wind watch for southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven and Middlesex counties from Friday morning into Friday night. A high wind warning has been issued for New London County.

"Rain will be steady and at times heavy overnight and for the Friday morning commute," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Yes, [it will be] all rain to start the day."

That should start between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday.

A winter weather advisory was also issued for parts of Fairfield and Litchfield counties, from 6 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. A winter weather warning was issued for the northern part of Litchfield County, from midnight to 3 a.m.

As the storm progresses, Dixon said a column of cool air will lead to a transition over to wet snow. It'll happen first in western and northwestern Connecticut in the late morning or early afternoon then in the hills of northeastern Connecticut later in the afternoon.

"By Friday evening, the switch from rain to snow could work into the Hartford metro and points farther south, especially at night," Dixon said.

The total rainfall could amount to between 1 and 3 inches for most of the state. Some parts could see more.

"That's a month's worth of rain," said meteorologist Scot Haney.

After the changeover, snowfall totals may range from 6 to 10 inches in the Litchfield Hills, 2 to 5 inches in northeastern Connecticut and a slushy 1 to 2 inches for the rest of the state.

Haney said Channel 3's Early Warning Forecast Center has been talking about this storm over the last week.

"We are getting a better idea how this storm will impact Connecticut," he said. "There is still some variability among the forecast guidance models, but there are many similarities too."

Temperatures should reach into the 50s before the clouds block out the sun on Thursday. The rain begins Thursday night and becomes steadier and heavier overnight.

When the rain potentially mixed with snow in the northwest hills, it'll be because temps will fall back into the 30s and 40s.

"For the Friday morning commute, most of the state will be dealing with rain and gusty winds and that will be true most of the day," Haney said.

Though, heavy and wet snow should fall north western and western Connecticut.

"The entire state will see at least some snow Friday night and very early Saturday morning," Haney said.

Wind gusts of 50 mph or higher may happen, which along with the heavy wet snow, could lead to scattered power outages. Along the shoreline, it could reach 60 mph.

Eversource said it's prepared. It said its line crews are ready to respond.

“We continue to closely monitor the weather forecast. The heavy rain and snow expected will further saturate the ground and weaken trees, leaving them susceptible to come down in high winds,” said Mike Hayhurst, Eversource vice president of electric operations “We have hundreds of employees ready to respond and will have crews prepositioned around the state well before the storm hits so we’re there when customers need us to safely and quickly restore power after an outage.”

The full 'worm' moon also complicates matters.

"The combination of astronomically high tides and strong north-northeasterly winds could result in at least some coastal flooding along the Connecticut Coast through several high tide cycles," Haney said.

By Friday night, temps roll back even further through the 30s. The Litchfield Hills may see readings in the 20s.

"There is still uncertainty, mainly to the precip type and amounts," Dixon said. "If the storm were to track farther north, it would mean a wetter scenario. If it were to go a little farther offshore, it could mean more snow over more of the state."

The precipitation should wrap up by Saturday morning.

The wind won't be as strong, but it may still gust up to 40 mph.

Highs for Saturday will only be in the 40s at best.

Sunday should definitely be the better of the two weekend days.

