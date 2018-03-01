Rain, wet snow, strong winds all on tap for Friday

A nor'easter is taking aim at New England and is expected to bring a lot of rain, wind and some snow.

Ahead of the coastal storm, several weather alerts have been issued for all parts of the state.

A flood watch has been issued for the entire state from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

Northern Litchfield County is under a winter storm warning, while the southern part of Litchfield County and part of Fairfield County are under a winter storm advisory.

Also issued, a high wind warning for New London County and southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven and Middlesex counties from Friday morning into Friday night.

Rain develops Thursday evening, and it could become heavier overnight.

When it arrives, track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"For the morning commute, most of the state will be dealing with rain and gusty winds and that will be the case most of the day," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

While a heavy, wet snow will fall in the hills of northern and western CT, rain will fall for the rest of the state on Friday and could be heavy at times.

Highs will range from the 30s in the northwest hills to the 40s near the I-95 corridor.

"The entire state could see a change to snow before the precipitation ends late Friday night," DePrest said.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said he will partially activate the state's Emergency Operations Center at noon on Friday "to monitor storm conditions & coordinate rapid response to any problems that may arise."

The total rainfall could amount to between 1 and 3 inches for most of the state. Some parts could see more.

"This may cause flooding in basements, poor drainage areas, and on some small streams and rivers," DePrest said.

After the changeover, snowfall totals may range from 6 to 10 inches in the Litchfield Hills, 2 to 5 inches in northeastern Connecticut and a slushy 1 to 2 inches for the rest of the state.

The other concern with this storm is the wind.

"North to northeasterly winds will gust to 40-50 mph tomorrow and tomorrow night, but gusts to over 60 mph (as high as 70 mph) are possible near the coast. Strong winds could cause scattered to numerous power outages," DePrest said.

The combination of gusty winds and wet snow clinging to trees and branches could increase the threat of power outages in the higher elevations.

Eversource said it's prepared. It said its line crews are ready to respond.

“We continue to closely monitor the weather forecast. The heavy rain and snow expected will further saturate the ground and weaken trees, leaving them susceptible to come down in high winds,” said Mike Hayhurst, Eversource vice president of electric operations “We have hundreds of employees ready to respond and will have crews prepositioned around the state well before the storm hits so we’re there when customers need us to safely and quickly restore power after an outage.”

The full 'worm' moon also complicates matters.

"The combination of astronomically high tides and strong north-northeasterly winds could result in at least minor coastal flooding along portions of the Connecticut Coast through several high tide cycles," DePrest said.

The precipitation should wrap up by Saturday morning.

The wind won't be as strong, but it may still gust up to 40 mph.

Highs for Saturday will only be in the 40s at best.

Sunday should definitely be the better of the two weekend days.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

