State Supreme Court to hear arguments about releasing Sandy Hook shooter documents

Connecticut's Supreme Court will hear arguments on Thursday over whether or not state police should be required to publicly release documents that belonged to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter.

Adam Lanza killed 26 students and staff at the Newtown school in Dec. 2012 before turning a gun on himself.

The Hartford Courant and the state Freedom of Information Commission appealed a lower court decision.

A judge ruled in 2016 that state police did not have to release the materials.

Some of the documents included a violent story Lanza wrote as a child and a spreadsheet ranking mass murders.

The court will hear the arguments in Hartford at 10 a.m.

To see photos of the evidence that has been released, head here.

