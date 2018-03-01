Hartford mayor meets with state leaders about reducing car thefts, crashes

A woman was killed when a suspect in a stolen pickup struck her vehicle on Ward Street and Zion Street in Hartford on Feb 19. (Hartford police)

Hartford's mayor is looking for ways to reduce car thefts and the deadly crashes that have been the result.

Mayor Luke Bronin met with other state leaders to discuss what can be done.

Bronin said he's concerned about the role that drugs and stolen vehicles play in serious accidents.

In response to the number of deadly crashes in January, the city said it increased traffic enforcement, the Department of Transportation said it agreed to accelerate three $50,000 traffic grants and 23 traffic data boxes will also be placed around the city to help police allocate their resources.

Just this month, police responded to at least three stolen vehicle crashes.

One involved the death of a 22-year-old woman on Ward and Zion streets, another at Trinity College resulted in the likely paralyzation of a passenger and the third took out a fence on Fern and Beacon streets last Friday.

Then there was a crash in Hartford where the driver of a white Toyota pickup truck stole it from New Britain.

The driver of the other car was killed.

In 80 percent of these stolen car cases, the keys were left inside.

Hartford police said just in Hartford, 150 cars have been stolen this year, 97 have been recovered, but those 97 were stolen from another town and found in Hartford.

