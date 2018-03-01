Driver, passenger accused of 'doing drugs' on the highway

Sara Sensabaugh and Paul Sumner were arrested after a 911 caller saw them using a hypodermic needle on a highway in Coventry. (Coventry police)

Two people were arrested for drug and motor vehicle violations after they were spotted with a hypodermic needle on a highway.

Sara Sensabaugh, 20, of Coventry and 23-year-old Paul Sumner of Plainfield face a number of charges, including possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Coventry police said they received an anonymous call from someone reporting that a vehicle was driving erratically on Interstate 384 around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The caller said the driver almost struck a jersey barrier.

When the caller was close enough, the person noticed that the interior light of the vehicle was on and noticed the driver holding the needle.

The caller reported that the suspects appeared to be "doing drugs" in the car.

A license plate number was given to police, along with a description of the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was not registered and was misusing plates.

Officers found the vehicle and followed it to a Citgo station on Main Street.

There, Sensabaugh and Sumner admitted to officers that they had just bought 200 bags of heroin in Hartford and had used two of them.

The substance tested positive for heroin and fentanyl, police said.

Police said they recovered 198 bags and several hypodermic needles.

Sensabaugh also admitted that she stole jewelry from a family member and sold it at a pawn shop to pay for the drugs, police said.

In addition to the drug charges, Sumner, who was the driver, was charged with the motor vehicle violations.

Both were held on $5,000 bonds and set to face a judge on Thursday in Rockville.

