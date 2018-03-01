Channel 3 Kids Camp telethon thinking of summer

The calendar may still say winter, but the Channel 3 Kids Camp is gearing up right now for summer!

A telethon hosted by Scot Haney and traffic reporter Nicole Nalepa on March 3 from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. helped raise nearly $90,000.

For more than 100 years, the camp in Andover has been giving summer camp chances to children who would otherwise be unable to afford the experience.

To make a donation and to learn more, head to the Channel 3 Kids Camp's website here.

Here is the camp's current wish list:

300- Twin size blankets

300- Plastic protective pillowcases

DeWalt Combo Kit with Drill, Sawzall, Impact wrench and skill saw

2 Utility Carts for kitchen & maintenance

12 x 20 Utility Shed

12 x 12 Utility Shed

12 dozen clipboards

Pool Noodles

Archery Equipment

Fishing Poles

Basketballs

12 - Camping Hammocks

24 - Children’s Life Jackets

30 - Heavy-duty outdoor brooms

26-dustpans

26-small garbage containers for living spaces

250 - Pressure treated 2x4x8

20 - Sheets ½-inch plywood

50 - Pressure treated 2x6x8

2- Turning or spading forks

1- Bow rake

1- Long handled cultivator

1- Long handled garden shovel

10 - Trowels

10 - Hand cultivators

2 - Handheld Pruning Shears

2 - Large Pruning Shears

20- Pairs of medium and large gardening gloves

Wheelbarrow

6- Kneeling cushions

20 - Rolls of Landscape Fabric

10- Rolls of black plastic sheeting

4 – 13 gallon step on Trash Cans

Child Size tables and chairs

Outdoor ride on toys for ages 2-5

Rolling Cart for Snack Preparation and Serving

Outdoor solar powered lights for throughout the camp

