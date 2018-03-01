Channel 3 Kids Camp telethon thinking of summer - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Channel 3 Kids Camp telethon thinking of summer

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -

The calendar may still say winter, but the Channel 3 Kids Camp is gearing up right now for summer!

A telethon hosted by Scot Haney and traffic reporter Nicole Nalepa on March 3 from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. helped raise nearly $90,000.

For more than 100 years, the camp in Andover has been giving summer camp chances to children who would otherwise be unable to afford the experience.

To make a donation and to learn more, head to the Channel 3 Kids Camp's website here.

Here is the camp's current wish list:

  • 300- Twin size blankets
  • 300- Plastic protective pillowcases
  • DeWalt Combo Kit with Drill, Sawzall, Impact wrench and skill saw
  • 2 Utility Carts for kitchen & maintenance
  • 12 x 20 Utility Shed
  • 12 x 12 Utility Shed
  • 12 dozen clipboards
  • Pool Noodles
  • Archery Equipment
  • Fishing Poles
  • Basketballs
  • 12 - Camping Hammocks
  • 24 - Children’s Life Jackets
  • 30 - Heavy-duty outdoor brooms
  • 26-dustpans
  • 26-small garbage containers for living spaces
  • 250 - Pressure treated 2x4x8
  • 20 - Sheets ½-inch plywood
  • 50 - Pressure treated 2x6x8
  • 2- Turning or spading forks
  • 1- Bow rake
  • 1- Long handled cultivator
  • 1- Long handled garden shovel
  • 10 - Trowels
  • 10 - Hand cultivators
  • 2 - Handheld Pruning Shears
  • 2 - Large Pruning Shears
  • 20- Pairs of medium and large gardening gloves
  • Wheelbarrow
  • 6- Kneeling cushions
  • 20 - Rolls of Landscape Fabric
  • 10- Rolls of black plastic sheeting
  • 4 – 13 gallon step on Trash Cans
  • Child Size tables and chairs
  • Outdoor ride on toys for ages 2-5
  • Rolling Cart for Snack Preparation and Serving
  • Outdoor solar powered lights for throughout the camp

