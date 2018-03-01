Channel 3 Kids Camp telethon thinking of summer with weekend telethon

The calendar may still say winter, but the Channel 3 Kids Camp is gearing up for summer.

This Saturday morning, a telethon is set to benefit the camp and it will air on Channel 3.

For more than 100 years, the camp in Andover has been giving summer camp chances to children who would otherwise be unable to afford the experience.

From 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on March 3, meteorologist Scot Haney and traffic reporter Nicole Nalepa will host the annual telethon.

To make a donation and to learn more, head to the Channel 3 Kids Camp's website here.

