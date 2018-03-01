Motor vehicle violations led to arrest of drug suspects, halfway house escapee

Thomas Santos and Elijah Stanford were arrested after a police pursuit in Waterbury, according to state police. (State police)

State police said a traffic stop over a lack of a front license plate and seatbelts led to the arrest of two men in Waterbury on various charges.

Troopers said Thomas Santos, 29, of Waterbury, and 26-year-old Elijah Stanford of Naugatuck were charged after the two drove off and engaged state police in a pursuit

A trooper initially stopped their BMW on Route 8 south of exit 34 on Wednesday.

The trooper reported that the car did not have a front license plate and its occupants were not wearing seat belts.

However, Santos, the driver, sped off before crashing on Charles Street, troopers said.

Santos and Stanford then fled on foot.

Both were arrested a short time later.

Santos was found to have an active arrest warrant for escaping from a Waterbury area halfway house in Nov. 2017. He also had a loaded pistol, according to state police.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license, no front plate, failure to wear a seat belt, evading the scene of an accident, reckless driving, engaging in a pursuit, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, operating a drug lab, weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition and illegal possession/sale of a firearm.

Stanford was simply charged with interfering and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Both are scheduled to face a judge on Thursday at Waterbury Superior Court.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.