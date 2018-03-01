State senator urges Delta to move to Connecticut

Following a spat between Delta Airlines, the National Rifle Association and the state of Georgia, a local lawmakers is offering up Connecticut as a potential home base for the airline.

Georgia's lieutenant governor threatened to kill a tax bill that favors Delta in retaliation for the airline's decision to cease discounts for NRA members, as was reported by Channel 3's sister station, CBS46 in Atlanta.

Delta joined a list of other companies, including retailers, to take a stance in favor of gun control following the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, FL.

As a result, Sen. Bob Duff, who represents Norwalk and Darien, issued a video pitch to the Atlanta-based airline.

"Here in Connecticut, we would certainly welcome you and your 33,000 employees to come here," Duff said. "Think about it. We are perfectly positioned between New York City and Boston. We have a quality of live that is second to none. We have the most productive workforce in the nation. We have great beaches and great parks and a great school system."

Duff said Connecticut shares the same values as Delta when it comes to gun safety.

A direct message to @Delta CEO Edward Bastian. Please consider relocating to #CT where we would welcome your 33,000 employees. We share your values on #GunSafety and support you parting ways with the @NRA. pic.twitter.com/UaLtjMFFVq — Bob Duff (@senatorduff) February 28, 2018

Duff's Twitter post created a buzz.

JUST IN: CT State Senator Majority Leader @senatorduff invites @delta to move headquarters to Connecticut. An airline making @Bradley_Airport a hub would be a game changer for air travel in our state @WFSBnews https://t.co/llk9BbKRsl — Dennis House (@DennisHouseTV) February 28, 2018

Virginia, New York and Alabama were some of the other states to offer Delta a spot.

Georgia officials have refused to budge on the issue.

“I take the position of Warren Buffet,” Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle told CBS46. “Your personal views shouldn’t interfere in business.”

