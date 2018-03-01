Strong winds, coastal flooding and power outages a possibility for the shoreline

Old Saybrook was quiet Thursday ahead of an expected nor'easter. (WFSB)

Connecticut's shoreline is bracing for the possibility of strong winds, coastal flooding and power outages from a long-duration nor-easter that's expected to hit the state starting Thursday night.

Thursday started out beautiful enough in Old Saybrook.

By Friday, however, it will be a different story.

"We do as much prep as we can," said Pan Katz of Old Saybrook. "You can take what you can, you plan for some flooding."

Katz's parents live in town. She said they've had flooding issues before.

"We've had Sandy and Irene, which were big huge storms, and they did get quite a bit of damage," she said.

With a storm heading the state's way, Middlesex County, like the rest of the state, is under a flood watch. While very little snow is expected, coastal flooding is the concern.

"We picked this community because of the sea wall so we didn't have to worry about the flooding," said David Harrison of Old Saybrook. "There are some points down there that get flooded."

Harrison told Channel 3 that he and his family have lived in town for less than a year.

He said during one of the storms at the end of last year, water came up over the sea wall.

"People were stopping in their cars because they hadn't seen that before and taking pictures," Harrison said. "It is beautiful when they have a storm."

There are some ways town officials said people can prepare.

"For any storm, whether it's a snow storm or a nor'easter or a tropical storm, we ask everyone to take everything that's outside inside," said Chief Michael Spera, Old Saybrook police. "Lawn furniture shouldn't be out. Have your medications nearby, and if you lose power, do not go outside and see why."

Spera also had a reminder for drivers.

"When flooding occurs, because we know flooding will occur, don't drive through the puddles," he said.

He said the town is ready for whatever the storm brings.

