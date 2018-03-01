Easton police investigate home invasion where bag of cash was stolen

A bag of cash was stolen as a result of a home invasion in Easton, according to police.

The incident happened at a home on Sunset Road on Wednesday around 11:45 p.m.

Easton police said they received a 911 call from a resident that said he was robbed a knife-point.

The resident told police that a noise was heard in the home and when investigated, a man with a large kitchen knife was seen in the dining room.

The man apparently entered the home through a sliding glass door. He demanded money.

The homeowner turned over a bag with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect fled to a vehicle and sped away.

Bridgeport, Fairfield and Trumbull police helped conduct a search. However, the suspect was not found.

East police said they feel the incident was isolated; however, they encouraged residents to secure their homes and vehicles.

They are pursuing leads.

