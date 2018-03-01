Hartford state rep. asked to resign over text messages sent to teen

A state representative for Hartford has been asked to resign his office over a series of text messages he allegedly sent to a teenage girl.

Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz has taken action, and removed State Rep. Angel Arce from all of his committees, and asked him to resign.

Arce was removed from is position as assistant majority leader, vice-chair of the transportation committee and member of the Transportation, Housing and Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committees.

Aresimowicz said he was acting on authority under Rule 20 of the House Rules.

Members of the housing committee had a hearing Thursday, where Arce was a no-show.

The hearing comes one day after representative Arce got a letter from the house speaker.

In that letter, Aresimowicz says "I have removed you from your positions as assistant majority leader, vice-chair of the transportation, housing and finance, revenue and bonding committees,” and "I strongly encourage you to resign your office of state representative for the 4th district in the Connecticut House of Representatives."

The Hartford Courant says they were given Facebook texts by a friend of a girl who was 16 at the time. The texts are between the girl and representative Arce, according to the Courant and the house speaker, the messages are not obscene but affectionate in tone.

Channel 3 has learned that there was another incident involving Arce about a year ago, that he was inappropriate with a legislative staffer. That staffer didn't want to file a complaint but Arce was spoken to about his behavior.

The Arce scandal also comes days after state lawmakers announced they were planning to take a stronger stand on harassment.

Just last week, Democrats were proposing more training in the workplace and extending the time frame to file complaints.

While the house speaker has taken action, he didn't want to go on camera about this and neither did any of the other legislative leaders.

Arce is now in his third term. He cannot be fired, only the voters can do that.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.