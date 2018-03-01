Hartford state rep. urged to resign over 'personal conduct'

A state representative for Hartford has been asked to resign his office over personal conduct, according to the speaker of the House.

Rep. Angel Arce was removed from is position as assistant majority leader, vice-chair of the transportation committee and member of the Transportation, Housing and Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committees.

The reason has not yet been officially released.

Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz sent a letter, which was obtained by Channel 3, to Arce to inform him of the actions.

Aresimowicz said he was acting on authority under Rule 20 of the House Rules.

"In light of the nature of such information, I strongly encourage you to resign your office of state representative for the 4th District in the Connecticut House of Representatives," he wrote.

